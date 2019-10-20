A two-vehicle collision on Seaboard Road ended in one fatality. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, on October 19, at approximately 7:40 P.M. Benjamin Lockliear, 37, of Andrews was driving westbound on Seaboard Road in a 2014 GMC pickup when he struck a 2010 SUV from behind.
The driver of the SUV died at an area hospital. According to Williamsburg County Coroner Harrison McKnight, the victim was Ashley Avant. Her age and address are unknown at this time. A passenger was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Lockliear is charged with two counts of felony DUI. He was not injured and was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.