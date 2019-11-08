A collision that occurred on November 7, around 11:40 P.M. ended in one fatality. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, Lance Corporal Matt Southern, a 2012 Jeep Liberty was attempting to turn left from Greenhouse Road on to SC 527 when the vehicle collided with a 2007 pickup that was traveling northbound on Highway 527.
According to Williamsburg County Deputy Coroner Vernal Fulton, the driver of the Jeep, Gabriel Scott, 29, of Kingstree died at the scene. A juvenile passenger in the Jeep was transported to an area hospital then airlifted to Duke University. The driver of the pickup was transported to an area hospital.The collision remains under investigation.