blue lights pic
A crash on Morrisville Road resulted in a fatality. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Corporal Sonny Collins, on September 4, around 1:35 A.M. the driver of a 2005 Honda Accord ran off the road and struck a ditch. Williamsburg County Information provided by Williamsburg County Deputy Coroner Vernal Fulton and printed in the September 9, issue of The News was incorrect. According to Assistant Coroner William Horton, the victim was Shavon Brown, 41, of Andrews. Statistics show 628 fatal deaths from collisions this year on South Carolina highways.