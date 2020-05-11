On Sunday, May 10, at 12 p.m. the driver of a 2012 GMC Arcadia was traveling north on Pine Avenue, one mile north of Kingstree when his vehicle went off the left side of the road, striking a fence before striking a tree. Williamsburg County Coroner Harrison McKnight identified the deceased as Bernard McCallister, 70, of Compass Rd, Kingstree. McCallister was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, McCallister was not wearing a seatbelt. The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.