Williamsburg County Farm Bureau and local Farm Bureau Insurance agents are bringing a little more joy to this holiday season by helping those in the community facing financial or health hardships.
The local office donated $800 to a local woman battling cancer. She has been battling cancer for several years and has had setbacks during that time. The Williamsburg County office hopes this donation helps to bring some joy to her holiday, as they know her as a deserving person of good things and as a very kind individual.
The donation is part of a company sponsored holiday community outreach program called Farm Bureau Cares. Through Farm Bureau Cares, county Farm Bureau offices across South Carolina provide a monetary donation during December to help a family or charity of their choice. Each local donation made by the County Farm Bureau and local agents is matched by Farm Bureau Insurance.
This holiday season, more than $47,000 was donated statewide through Farm Bureau Cares to assist charities and countless individuals.