Family Dollar, a leading small format and convenience retailer, has announced plans for a renovated store’s grand re-opening in Kingstree.
In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of necessities, the renovated store will now include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items. There was a grand re-opening on Saturday, August 29.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Kingstree community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson.
“The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”
A store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com or by visiting the store location.
Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week and offer everyday items for the entire family in an easy-to-shop neighborhood location. The store is located at 206 E. Main Street, Kingstree.
About Family Dollar
For more than 55 years, Family Dollar has been providing value and convenience to customers in easy-to-shop neighborhood locations. Family Dollar’s mix of name brands, and quality, private brand merchandise appeals to shoppers in approximately 8,000 stores in rural and urban settings across 46 states.
Helping families save on the items they need with everyday low prices creates a strong bond with customers who refer to their neighborhood store as “my Family Dollar.” Family Dollar is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dollar Tree, Inc. headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia. For more information, please visit FamilyDollar.com.