End-of-Course testing is a requirement of the South Carolina Department of Education for students currently enrolled in semester one classes for English Two, Biology One, Algebra One, and United States History.
Required end-of-course testing will take place face to face at individual schools, January 20 - 26. All students are required to come to school to take the end of course test. Covid safety precautions, such as appropriate cleaning and social distancing, are in place for student transportation to school and at school.
Because this end-of-course test is a state requirement, no student may be excused from taking the test at school. This test grade counts as 20 percent of the student's average; therefore, it is essential that all students taking first semester English Two, Biology One, Algebra One, and United States History participate in face-to-face testing at school. Visit www.wcsd.k12.sc.us for more information.