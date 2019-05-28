It’s not often you see an Emu wandering around in Williamsburg County. That was the case when a caller notified The News about a strange bird in a field near the Kingstree Senior High School on April 30. Law enforcement was called to check out the sighting and as a result Environmental Services showed up.
The Australian native, which stands over five-foot tall and related to the ostrich was owned by a family not far from the field and rounded up the wayward bird but not before Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Investigator, Cheyenne Monteith took the photo. The Emu didn’t seem to mind.