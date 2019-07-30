Longtime Williamsburg County EMS Director Renee Bryant is suing Williamsburg County Supervisor Dr. Tiffany Wright and Chief of Public Services Andre Dorsey. Bryant is suing for alleged racial discrimination, slander, and that her constitutional rights were violated.
Bryant served 29 years with the county EMS and in 1999 was appointed director. She served as director for 13 years before resigning July 5.
In the lawsuit Bryant claims Wright and Dorsey published false information about her and rumors were spread of her termination. She claims Dorsey had created a hostile work environment based on her race. Bryant is Caucasian and Dorsey is African-American. The complaint also alleges Dorsey held a staff meeting, where he barred her from attending.
Wright said she could not comment on the lawsuit. The News has requested any recordings of the meetings mentioned in the lawsuit.