By order of the Governor: Due to the significant health threat and risks associated with 2019, Novel Coronavirus also referred to as COVID 19, all voters are now qualified to vote absentee under the “State of Emergency” reason. The Governor has also ordered that on October 5, 2020, all county board of elections and voter registration must open for in-office absentee voting for the November 3, 2020, General Election. All absentee application to mail ballots must be received in the voter registration office by 5:00 PM Saturday, October 24, 2020.
The Satellite Absentee Precincts for in-person voting in Williamsburg County are:
- Alex Chatman Auditorium
147 West Main St. Kingstree, SC 29556
This satellite absentee precinct will open on October 5, 2020, Monday-Friday 8:30AM – 5:00 PM & Saturdays Oct 17, 24 and 31st 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- JJ Mitcheom Community Center
2233 Hemingway Hwy., Hemingway, SC 29556
This satellite absentee precinct will open on October 5 - Oct 31st Monday – Friday 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM & Saturday, Oct 31st 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM.
Again, the In-person absentee precincts will open on Monday, October 5, 2020 as ordered by the Governor.
Go to www.scvotes.gov for more information.