During a February 5, meeting, Lane Mayor Charlie Fulton told a group, “This is bigger than anything we’ve ever seen before and it can take us higher than we ever can imagine.” He was referring to a pilot program that will turn his city into a self-sustaining ecovillage.
The Town of Lane has entered into an irrevocable memorandum of understanding with Cutting Edge Techno Solutions (CETS), Waste to Energy, Inc., in a joint venture participation in Global Carbon Emissions Reduction Program for the implementation of regional net-zero waste disposal/utilities ecosystem, net-zero ecovillage commodities production and trade hub land development projects.
Vincent White, CEO, of CETS was guest speaker. White has a vision to build a community from the ground up by bringing resources together through public/private partnership in a Global Carbon Emissions Reduction Program. His plan will be brought to Lane, “a clean slate,” as he described it, on 186 acres that is subject to annexation. White said CETS version is centered on its waste recycling into renewable utilities, commodities production and trade hub developments for the Agroindustry, Cleantech and Biotech sectors.
The village will provide local citizens as well as those living within a 90-mile radius and 10 counties an opportunity to train on the technology and participate, “in the revitalization of the region”. The region consists of Williamsburg, Clarendon, Florence, Berkeley, Charleston, Georgetown, Horry, Sumter, Marion, and Lee counties. Total project cost of phase one is estimated to be $300 million. Total cost of the project over 10 years is $1.5 billion.
House of Representative Cezar McKnight isn’t convinced. “I know nothing about any plans to locate a $1.5 billion dollar plant of any kind in Lane or anywhere in the surrounding area. My experience has been something of that magnitude would generate not only county interest but statewide interest as well,” said McKnight. “Such as project would rival Boeing and that would mean we would be hearing from the Governor’s office, the Lieutenant Governor’s office, the Department of Commerce and all the powers that be.”
Gilleon Frieson, Executive Director of Williamsburg County Economic Development, is also weary. “The Lane EcoVillage project announcement is not a Williamsburg County project,” said Frieson. “The Executive Director of Economic Development and the County Supervisor met with representatives from CETS Waste-to-Energy, Inc. in August 2019, to hear their proposal. We are vetting this project as we do all project proposals. Presently, we have not received all of the information requested from CETS. Williamsburg County has employed “special counsel” to assist in our due diligence. Williamsburg County cannot move forward or endorse this project until we have completed our assessment.”
White said the idea is to move from a linear economy (take-make-dispose) to a circular bio economy or regenerative approach that will make, use and recycle waste into other products such as feedstock. He provided The News with a paper that states in part, “The global circularity gap is widening. The negative trend overall can be explained by three related, underlying trends: high rates of extraction; ongoing stock build-up; plus, low levels of end-of-use processing and cycling.” White’s report goes on to say closing the circularity gap serves the higher objective of preventing further and accelerated environmental degradation and social inequality. The end goal is to establish an ecologically safe and socially just operating space for mankind. As laid out in the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement, countries have an important and pivotal role to play. One way to accomplish this will be to implement a gasification system.
A mobile gasification system connected to a cogeneration system would convert 19 metric tons of organic waste per day. White said this in turn would decentralize the utility infrastructure and reduce production operations. Gasification is a process in which waste is heated in an oxygen-starved environment to produce a gas referred to as “syngas.” That syngas, in turn, is used as a fuel to produce electricity, or as a preliminary stage for refining biofuels.
White said transfer/drop-off stations would collect the waste where it will be transported to the village for processing. He said the municipal waste could come from the county as well as the nine counties in the region. A railroad line runs near the property they are considering for the village.
Legislation could advance the process for White and the team. He said if Bill H-4152 is passed it would cut his time for permitting the units. The bill seeks to advance the industrial practice of pyrolysis and gasification in South Carolina. The local chapter of the Sierra Club opposes the bill, saying it puts at-risk appropriate regulation of certain important waste and emissions concerns while also ensuring no upfront industry bonding requirements are in place.
Sierra Club South Carolina Chapter Coordinator Lori Dunn said the technology is marketed as safe way to remove garbage to get to a net zero carbon emission but that is not true. “It actually impacts air quality greatly,” said Dunn. She added that even though they are touted as a closed system, the plants have to be vented. “All these systems ultimately are vented and it affects the air quality in the surrounding area. They’re highly toxic,” said Dunn. She said areas near the plants have seen increases in asthma and skins rashes to name a few. “There’s been a lot of studies, so it’s nothing we’re making up.”
The Sierra Club’s website states, “This bill seeks to open up our borders again to more dumping for dangerous, dirty fuels while changing the law as a special interest so the industry is no longer appropriately regulated by DHEC nor mandated to put up financial assurances before operating for preparedness in the event of disaster so we taxpayers aren’t left holding the bag.”
Betsy La Force, Communities & Transportation Project Manager for the Coastal Conservation League said they are reviewing the video and material and have some concerns. She said they were made aware of the proposal through partners with the Nature Conservancy. “We’re hearing from some of their members who live in the area,” she said. They have been searching online and came across the recording of the February 5, workshop. “From watching the recording of the workshop that was held at Town Hall last week, we have some serious concerns and the presentation raised a lot of red flags.”
La Force is worried about the ecological ramifications of such a large endeavor. “It raises the question is this kind of heavy industrial facility the right thing for that area,” she said. “As you go into some of the details of the proposed technology, more questions on what the process is exactly - it wasn’t clearly defined in the presentation.” She also pointed to the $1.5 billion price tag. “If this project doesn’t succeed - because it’s a pilot project, it’s essentially a test, a largely unproven concept - who will be holding the bag for those cost overruns.” She said in the meantime she would contact Mr. White, Lane town council and the community. “We can look to a lot of examples over the years in South Carolina from waste disasters so we want to be really careful about moving forward on a project of this scale and magnitude and with this price tag.”
Many governments have expressed an interest in large scale ecovillage development. According to the Global Ecovillage Network (GEN), the government of Senegal has adopted a national program to transition 14,000 villages into ecovillages and the process is underway. Zimbabwe and Morocco both signed an MOU for large-scale ecovillage expansion with GEN.