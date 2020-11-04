WTC logo

Enrolling now!

Early Spring 2021 Semester Registration at Williamsburg Technical College in Kingstree, South Carolina, begins Monday, November 2. Classes will be offered as online, hybrid, or synchronous online. Some technology courses will be on-campus only.

Go to the College website at www.wiltech.edu to enroll in your classes! For help in knowing what to register for, contact your advisor for your program below:

Associate in Arts (A.A.)—Ms. Hope Hubbard at hubbardh@wiltech.edu

Associate in Science (A.A.)—Mr. Michael Hudson at hudsonm@wiltech.edu

Automotive Repair—Mr. Joe Altman at altmand@wiltech.edu

Business Administration (A.S.)/Small Business/Medical Office—Ms. Chelsie Smith at smithc@wiltech.edu

Computer Technology—Mr. Edgar Staggers at staggerse@wiltech.edu

Construction Trades—Mike Cumbie at cumbiem@wiltech.edu

Drafting and Design—Mike Cumbie at cumbiem@wiltech.edu

Cosmetology—Danielle Webb at webbd@wiltech.edu

Criminal Justice—Mr. Edgar Staggers at staggerse@wiltech.edu

Early Care and Education (A.A.S. and Certificate)—Dr. Walker-Kelly at walkere@wiltech.edu

Health Sciences (Healthcare, Nursing Assistant)--Dr. Heather Anderson at andersona@wiltech.edu

HVAC/Refrigeration Technology—Mr. Sam Gardner at gardners@wiltech.edu

Machine Tool Technology—Mr. Mike Cumbie at cumbiem@wiltech.edu

Mechatronics Technology—Mr. Robert Cooper at cooperm@wiltech.edu

Microcomputer Business Applications— Mr. Edgar Staggers at staggerse@wiltech.edu

Nursing (LPN, LPN to RN, ADN)—Dr. Heather Anderson at andersona@wiltech.edu

Phlebotomy—Ms. Shounda Gerald at geralds@wiltech.edu

Welding Technology—Mr. Stanley Davis at daviss@wiltech.edu

Welding (Basic) Technology—Mr. Larry Miller at millerl@wiltech.edu

Be sure to check out our new website at wiltech.edu