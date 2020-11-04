Enrolling now!
Early Spring 2021 Semester Registration at Williamsburg Technical College in Kingstree, South Carolina, begins Monday, November 2. Classes will be offered as online, hybrid, or synchronous online. Some technology courses will be on-campus only.
Go to the College website at www.wiltech.edu to enroll in your classes! For help in knowing what to register for, contact your advisor for your program below:
Associate in Arts (A.A.)—Ms. Hope Hubbard at hubbardh@wiltech.edu
Associate in Science (A.A.)—Mr. Michael Hudson at hudsonm@wiltech.edu
Automotive Repair—Mr. Joe Altman at altmand@wiltech.edu
Business Administration (A.S.)/Small Business/Medical Office—Ms. Chelsie Smith at smithc@wiltech.edu
Computer Technology—Mr. Edgar Staggers at staggerse@wiltech.edu
Construction Trades—Mike Cumbie at cumbiem@wiltech.edu
Drafting and Design—Mike Cumbie at cumbiem@wiltech.edu
Cosmetology—Danielle Webb at webbd@wiltech.edu
Criminal Justice—Mr. Edgar Staggers at staggerse@wiltech.edu
Early Care and Education (A.A.S. and Certificate)—Dr. Walker-Kelly at walkere@wiltech.edu
Health Sciences (Healthcare, Nursing Assistant)--Dr. Heather Anderson at andersona@wiltech.edu
HVAC/Refrigeration Technology—Mr. Sam Gardner at gardners@wiltech.edu
Machine Tool Technology—Mr. Mike Cumbie at cumbiem@wiltech.edu
Mechatronics Technology—Mr. Robert Cooper at cooperm@wiltech.edu
Microcomputer Business Applications— Mr. Edgar Staggers at staggerse@wiltech.edu
Nursing (LPN, LPN to RN, ADN)—Dr. Heather Anderson at andersona@wiltech.edu
Phlebotomy—Ms. Shounda Gerald at geralds@wiltech.edu
Welding Technology—Mr. Stanley Davis at daviss@wiltech.edu
Welding (Basic) Technology—Mr. Larry Miller at millerl@wiltech.edu
Be sure to check out our new website at wiltech.edu