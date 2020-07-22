Pi Kappa Phi recently announced Williamsburg County native James Dukes, Eta Pi (Coastal Carolina) will serve the fraternity as the Chairman of its new National Standing Committee on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
In his role, Dukes will provide guidance to the fraternity as it assesses its current programming and plans new initiatives regarding racial discrimination and social justice. Dukes was initiated in 1995 and served as Archon, Secretary and Chaplain of his chapter. He is a current member of the Nu Phi Society, and is also the Chair of the Eta Pi Foundation Board of Directors.