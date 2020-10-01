The News Editor Michaele Duke walked away with five S.C. Press Association (SCPA) awards. Over 3,000 entries were submitted this year. Duke placed 1st for Short Story: (Hardee’s grand opening is a family affair), 2nd place for Beat Reporting (County Transit Director placed on leave and Enough is enough, Man fined after dead animals found on property). She also placed 1st for Headline Writing, 2nd for Sports Feature Photo and 2nd for Humor Photo. In 2018, The News was the recipient of the President’s Cup Award for Excellence. The President’s Cup is awarded to a newspaper in each circulation division that scores the best overall performance. Since she began entering the SCPA competition in 2014, Duke has won over 40 awards, including Photojournalist of the Year in 2014 and 2017.
Due to COVID-19, the SCPA made the decision to move the in-person conference/awards banquet to a virtual meeting. The annual meeting, originally set for March, was rescheduled at the start of the pandemic to Sept. 18-19, in Myrtle Beach. SCPA has offered an in-person gathering every year since 1852, with the exception of the years during the Civil War and Great Depression.