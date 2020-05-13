The shortage of masks and other equipment have been in short supply amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To help replenish that need, Duke Energy Carolinas is donating hundreds of N95 (hospital grade) masks and hand sanitizer to local agencies.
On April 27, Duke Energy Carolinas District Manager Theo Lane presented the items to Williamsburg County Emergency Management Division/E9-11 (EMD) staff after learning rural counties were having the most trouble with the supply chain for protective equipment. He and other managers are distributing to 30 counties within its coverage. Williamsburg County received 500 masks and four gallons of hand sanitizer.
EMD Director Vivian Bufkin was on hand for the donation. “We are very grateful,” she said. “We will distribute them to the hospital, the jail, the nursing home, and schools.” Emergency personnel and law enforcement are also provided the much-needed items. Bufkin said they are also in critical need of gowns, gloves and the shoe covers and appealed to anyone who would like to donate. For more information on how to help, call Bufkin at (843) 354-9330.