Kingstree Town General Election is coming up. Candidates have filed for Kingstree Mayor and Kingstree Town Council Districts 1, 2, and 6. The election will be held November 5, at the Frank McGill Municipal Complex at 401 N. Longstreet Street, Kingstree.
Anthony L. Bufkin is challenging sitting mayor Darren Tisdale. Luester McCullough (District 1) and Michelle Butterworth (District 2) are running unopposed. Stan Williamson is running for District 6, which became vacant after sitting Councilwoman Andrea Kelly resigned because she no longer lives in her perspective district.
Three candidates have filed for the Town of Stuckey Council seats. Chantaun McCullough, incumbent George Pressley, Jr., and incumbent Yvonne Stuckey. The election will be held at the Stuckey Town Hall at 17 Cobra Drive, Hemingway.
Any elector wishing to vote by absentee ballot must apply to the Williamsburg County Voter Registration and Elections at 126 S. Jackson St. in Kingstree. Applications for absentee ballots can be submitted anytime during the calendar year in which the election is to be held in which the elector wishes to vote by absentee ballot. The registration board must receive completed application by 5 p.m., four days before the election if the ballot is to be mailed. However, any elector applying in person may apply until 5 p.m. on the day before the election.
Citizens will be voting on new machines that are easy to understand. The county was mandated to purchase the equipment and have it ready to use by the November 2019 elections.