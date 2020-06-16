South Carolina is 40th in the nation for census response, falling behind our neighbors in Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina.
The 2020 Census decides how over $800 billion is distributed annually to communities across the country, including towns like ours, based on how many people live there. The funds are sued to pay for important things that make life better for us for years to come. Completing census will help our county.
Some things that are affected are:
Child care programs, housing programs, roads and infrastructure and funding for schools. Each person counted equals about $2,900 per years for their community. If just 100 people in our area don’t participate, our schools, roads, hospitals and other critical community services lose $3 million over the next ten years.
Be counted, complete the Census today. Visit www.my2020census.gov