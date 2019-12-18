Dolly’s Bar and Grill on Longstreet Street (across from CVS) officially opened for business December 18, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Elliott and Carl Silvestri opened the restaurant because they felt the area needed a place for people to eat, have a drink and be with family. Carl, an Italian, is the cook and his menu reflects a dislike for fast food. His specialty is chicken Parmesan. “We cook fresh every day,” said Carl. The menu also includes baked ziti with meatballs and porterhouse steak. Sandwich baskets are a also available.
Elliott said they plan to have bands and pool tournaments but also offer events for women and kids. “We’d like to do some painting and wine and try to have some things to give people to do,” she said.
The building has a room attached that she plans to use for kid-friendly events. “I want to get the children involved,” said the Kingstree native. “Maybe like a game room or some kind of club because there’s nothing for the teenagers to do.” She plans to reach out to the community for ideas. Dolly’s is open seven days a week from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm.