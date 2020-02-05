Hemingway M.B. Lee Middle School’s Junior Beta Club Division II members attended the State Junior Beta Club Convention in Myrtle Beach, from January 15 to January 17. Hemingway M.B. Lee Middle School is proud to announce that two students won fourth place in the Technology Division at the competition. Isaiah Charley and JahVon Williams, two eighth grade students, placed in the division by creating a Junior Beta Club App to represent their school.
Placement in the state competition qualifies these young men to compete at the National Junior Beta Convention in Fort Worth, Texas, in June 2020.
Sponsors of the Junior Beta Club are Janet Dollard, Virginia Graham, and Joann Davis.