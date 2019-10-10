The South Carolina Department of Education released the report card for school districts across the state. Williamsburg County School District has some work to do. The district falls below the state’s averages in overall performance.
For example, SC Pass in Science and Social Studies, the district met or exceeded 19% compared to state average 49.10%. In English Arts, students met or exceeded expectations an average 25.1%. State average is 45.4%. And in Math, 21.9% of students meet or exceeded as opposed to state average of 45.1%.
The percentage of diploma earners who are college or career ready is 52.10%. Percentage of students from prior year graduating class enrolled in a two- or four-year college or technical college pursuing an associates degree, certificate, or diploma in the fall following graduation is 63.3%, up from 45.6% last year.
The graduation rate for Hemingway High School increased from 76% to 77.5% and C.E. Murray High School’s graduation rate increased from 84.7% to 90.8%. Kingstree High School decreased from 80.6% to 59.8%.
Hemingway Elementary School and Kingstree High School’s rating decreased from Below Average to Unsatisfactory. Kenneth Gardner Elementary, Greeleyville Elementary and Hemingway High maintained a Below Average Rating. D.P. Cooper Elementary School’s rating decreased from Average to Below Average.
An evaluation of student safety by parents indicate nearly 85% say they feel their child is safe at school and 68% say their child’s teacher and school staff prevent or stop bullying. During the 2018-19 school year, 32 incidents of bullying and harassment were reported.
An evaluation by teachers show over 95% say they feel safe at school before and after hours and nearly 80% say the rules of behavior are enforced at school. Williamsburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Rose Wilder responded to the results. “I appreciate the fact that we have some employees who give 100% plus every day,” she said. “The collective ratings of the report cards reflect overall improvement for the district, however, there is much work to be done to improve student achievement.”
Wilder added there is significant improvement at Kingstree Magnet Middle School of the Arts and M.B. Lee Middle School with each school rating improved from Average to Good. C.E. Murray Middle and C.E. Murray High maintained an Average Rating. For a complete review of the report card visit https://screportcards.ed.sc.gov.