On Monday, December 9, Hemingway Elementary School’s 4K through fifth grade students participated in the Hour of Code, a global movement by Computer Science Education Week and Code.org, that reaches students across the world to show that anybody can learn the basics of code and to broaden participation in the field of computer science.
During the Hour of Code, students learned about computer science and computer programming. Educators, Anitra Williams and Latoya Beckford, organized this event at HES.