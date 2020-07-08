A Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been terminated after a July 4, crash and subsequent arrest. According to a press release issued by the Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Highway Patrol arrested former Deputy Steve Dukes for Driving under the Influence (DUI) as a result of a collision. Dukes was off-duty and driving his personal vehicle at the time of the collision that resulted in his arrest. He was booked into the Williamsburg County Detention Center on Sunday, July 5, and released that same day.
According to Sheriff Stephen Gardner, Dukes was terminated for Improper Conduct/Conduct Unbecoming of a Deputy. He held the rank of Corporal and had been with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office since March 2019.
"Team members of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office are reminded regularly that we must follow the laws and our actions as law enforcement officers must always be above reproach,” said Sheriff Gardner. “This type of conduct is never tolerated and certainly not the standard of the quality employees at the Sheriff’s Office. Please do not let this incident take away from all the hard work and dedication of the Deputies doing things right daily. The men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center will continue to serve with Honor, Courage, and Discipline and with Integrity."