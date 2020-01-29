The Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber presented the Image Award to Williamsburg Presbyterian Church to acknowledge their recent building restoration. The building was last renovated in 1956 then restored to the original design this past year. Floors, ceiling, walls, and a balcony addition were part of the repairs.
“This is the best congregation I have ever served,” said Pastor Don Muncie. “They are of genuine faith, spiritual maturity, and they enjoy each other.” Originally from Kingsport, Tennessee, Pastor Muncie has been with Williamsburg Presbyterian Church for five years. He and wife Cindy have four grown children. Cindy is also a pastor at Bethany United Methodist Church in James Island. Williamsburg Presbyterian Church is the third oldest church in South Carolina and has founded nine other churches. The current building was built in 1913. It is currently the second site the church has been located and the third building it has occupied.
The church has a preschool that has been in operation over 40 years serving 2k-5k. On Sunday mornings, they have two or three children’s classes, a youth group, and two adult classes. As a congregation, they support two missionaries and give to Frontier Missions.
The church focuses on community missions and hosts many events throughout the year to give back. “Hands of Christ” is hosted in the summer where they provide clothing and school supplies to elementary aged children. At Christmas they host “Coins for Christmas” and help needy families. Year-round they partner with the Felician Center and deliver meals for Vital Aging. The youth group is a part of Kingstree Community Youth and they participate in events throughout the year such as the pumpkin patch fall outreach, canned scavenger hunt to feed families during Thanksgiving, children’s Christmas Party and annual missions trip around the country.
Services are Sunday at 11:00 AM and Wednesday night at 6:15 PM.