Taking pride in your community can make a lasting impact to the quality of life. The Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council, Inc. (EOC) is hosting a Day of Action and Community Activism (weather permitting) on January 18, Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will meet at the Chavis AME Church parking lot at 2793 South State Hwy. 41-51 in Hemingway.
The agency is acting as the primary facilitator in bringing the citizens of the Donnelly Community in Hemingway together through a neighborhood revitalization project intended to improve the quality of life in the area for all residents. The Community Action Agency serves Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties.
The project’s mission is to provide developmental assistance to community residents by partnering with local governments, human services agencies and community-based NGO and various resource organizations to identify strengths and address community needs.
Waccamaw EOC Community Services Programs offers a variety of services and resources, as well as case management, to empower and lead its customers down the pathway towards economic self-sufficiency.
The project has a steering community comprised of residents who have been meeting monthly, building capacity, identifying community needs and discussing solutions. Changes have and are being implemented and noticed by residents.
Refreshments will be provided and masks will be available. Volunteers are needed. Anyone interested in participating can call