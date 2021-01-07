Williamsburg Technical College will have a one of kind innovation “Be Pro Truck” on location January 13, starting at 9AM until 2PM. The truck will be set up in the campus rear parking lot. Due to COVID-19 safety, RSVP the workforce development department at brownj@wiltech.edu or cumbiem@wiltech.eduasap for further information.
According to the website, Be Pro Be Proud SC is a workforce development project designed to close the skills-gap in South Carolina. They take a unique, targeted approach to remove the stigma from “blue-collar” jobs with the goal of educating students and the public on the appeal and the importance of these jobs for our economy.
The custom-designed, military-grade, double-expandable semi-trailer loaded with hands-on simulators of a variety of skilled trades including welding, truck driving, heavy equipment operation, diesel technician, lineman, and more is travelling throughout the state to schools, fairs, career centers, conventions, government events, military re-entry programs, and more.
The project is modeled after the Arkansas Be Pro Be Proud initiative, and is made possible through a public-private collaborative knows as the Associated Industries of South Carolina Foundation (AISCF). Capital to build the actual unit comes from AISCF, with DEW and other public sectors handling the costs to cover several years of operation.