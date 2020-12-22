Williamsburg County Libraries returned to curbside services on Monday, December 21.
The Williamsburg County Libraries returned to reduced services on Monday, December 21. Patrons will be able to call in and reserve books and DVD’s or may order them on the Williamsburg County Library website for pickup at the library. In Kingstree, the main floor of the library will not be open to patrons and the computers will not be available during this time. The lobby at the Kingstree Library will be open for patrons to request copying, faxing, and scanning services, or to pick up and return books. The pick-up bags containing Storytime in-a-Bag, Creative Space in-a-Bag, Crafting with Miss Ginger, and the read free, eat green, grow strong bags are all available for pick up. Patrons may view the Storytime and Creative Space and read free, eat green, grow strong bags on the Williamsburg County Library Facebook page and may call an order into the library. Large orders for these bags should be called in a few days ahead of pickup time.
A variety of crossword and other word puzzles are available for pickup in Kingstree to work at home. Inquire about these and reserve them by telephone.
The Hemingway Library also has curbside pickup with lobby fax, copy, and scanning services. Computers and browsing of the library stacks will not be available to patrons.
The Greeleyville Library will have curbside pickup only. Patrons may call ahead or may come to the door of the library to order books, or request fax, copying, and scanning services.
Please call the libraries with any questions or to ask for help ordering materials. Staff is available to help in any way we can in all three libraries. Preschools, which would like to request our Storytime-in-a-Bag program, may contact Roberta McCutchen at the Kingstree Library or by email at wclprograms@outlook.com.
Kingstree Library, (843) 355-9486, will be opened Monday through Wednesday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hemingway Library, (843) 558-7679, will be opened Monday through Wednesday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Greeleyville Library, (843) 426-2381, will be opened Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.