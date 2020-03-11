A Kingstree man has died after being struck by a vehicle. Williamsburg County Deputy Coroner Murrie Beaufort Jr. released the victim's name as Kivin Bradley, 42, of Kingstree.
According to Lance Corporal Lance Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol, on March 9, around 8:30 p.m. the driver of a pickup truck was traveling east on Thurgood Marshall Highway near cane Branch Road. The truck was attempting to make a legal pass when it struck the victim who was walking in the westbound lane. The truck ran off the road and struck a ditch. The driver was not injured.