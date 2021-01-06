The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is providing regular updates for COVID-19 testing opportunity at the Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, January 6-8, 9:00 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Daily testing at local health departments. No appointment necessary however, preregistration encouraged: call 1-855-472-3432 or scdhec.gov/gettested.
Be Positive You’re Negative
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. While testing is important, wearing face masks and social distancing remain key to preventing disease spread.
Free DHEC Testing
DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance, and results are available in 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations. Pre-registering is recommended. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.