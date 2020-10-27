The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is providing regular updates for COVID-19 testing opportunities in your region.
COVID-19 testing in the Pee Dee (Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter and Williamsburg counties) includes the sites below. This information is subject to change, and current as of 8 a.m. today. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19 testing for the most current information.
All DHEC-sponsored and DHEC-operated COVID-19 testing currently uses the shallow, anterior nares collection procedure. This is a shallow, pain-free specimen collection, compared to the deep nasopharyngeal procedure. The shallow nasal test provided by DHEC is not self-administered; the specimen is collected by trained staff.
- October 28, 2020, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kingstree Recreation Department, 375 Nelson Blvd, Kingstree, SC 29556. *Preregistration encouraged https//scdhec.gov/gettested
- October 31, 2020, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kingstree High School, 616 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, Kingstree, SC 29556. *Preregistration encouraged https//scdhec.gov/gettested
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month. Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.
Free DHEC Testing
DHEC-sponsored testing is always no-cost and open to anyone regardless of symptoms. Pre-registering is recommended. Get your results within 72 hours. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.
Why Testing for COVID-19 is Important
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.