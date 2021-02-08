This information is subject to change and current as of 10 a.m. today. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19 testing for the most current information.
February 8, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Hemingway EMS Base, 2266 Hemingway Hwy., Hemingway. *Preregistration encouraged
February 10, 2021, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Lane Head Start Center, 175 Edwin Rd., Lane. *Preregistration encouraged
*February 8-12, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, daily testing at local health departments. No appointment is necessary. * Preregistration encouraged: visit scdhec.gov/gettested.
Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree.
DHEC-sponsored testing is free and doesn't require insurance, and results are available in 72 hours. DHEC's testing options at different locations have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test. Pre-registering is recommended. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.