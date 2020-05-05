As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Williamsburg County, the recovery rate also increases. According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), May 3, 2020 data, the county has 90 confirmed cases, 553 estimated cases and 643 possible cases of the virus. Carlyle Senior Care in Kingstree is reporting 26 confirmed cases to residents and/or staff.
South Carolina has 6,626 cases, 40,703 estimated cases and 47,329 possible cases. DHEC projections show 361 COVID-19 deaths by August 4, 2020. However, the recovery rate is 78 percent. After June 16, relaxing social distancing may be possible with containment strategies that include testing, contact testing, isolation and limited gathering size.
Data are provisional and subject to change. Estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. As the state moves from containment strategy to a disease mitigation strategy, there’s less focus on the number of individual cases in an area and more focus on limiting overall spread throughout the state.
It’s important to know there are many people within our communities who have the virus and have never been tested. Undiagnosed cases often experience mild, limited or no symptoms, which is why they go unrecognized; they can expose a far greater portion of the population to the virus.