On April 20, the number of cases in Williamsburg County jumped from 21 cases on April 19 to 26 cases. The increase is alarming to Senator Ronnie Sabb and though he respects those who are in higher authority, he believes relaxing the regulations without wide spread testing will not provide accurate numbers, especially in South Carolina.
“What we know is that we have an inadequate amount of testing all over the United States but specifically as it relates to the state of South Carolina, so we don’t know how widespread COVID-19 is in our area,” Senator Sabb said in a telephone interview. “Now is not the time for us to get careless. Now is actually the time for us to tighten up as it relates to the CDC guidelines.”
During an April 20, press conference, Governor Henry McMaster gave the go-ahead for certain retail businesses to reopen and returned authority to local governments to decide whether or not to open beaches and other government owned public accesses. Law enforcement will continue to disband groups of three or more which causes a threat to public health.
The businesses include furniture, shoe, department, music, sporting goods, craft, flea markets, and florist stores. McMaster reminded business owners that social distancing must continue to be practiced and big box and home supply stores must follow the rule of 20% of posted occupancy or five costumers per 1,000 square feet, whichever is the lesser. A decision to reopen schools is expected later this week.
As the landscape seems to grow rosy, Williamsburg County Supervisor Tiffany Wright announced the furlough of over 50 county employees for an undetermined time. No first responders will be furloughed. “I was hoping I wouldn’t have to come to this decision but unfortunately due to the severe financial constraints that we have right now, I have to do what I need to do to make sure we can survive even after the Covid-19 is under control,” said Wright. She said it is estimated the county will take a 20 % loss in revenues as a result of sales tax and capital sale tax funds.
County governments partially rely on businesses for some of their taxes but extending the tax deadline, waiving transaction fees for online and phone payments and incurring other expenses is taking its toll. However, Wright believes reopening could have negative consequences. “As far as mitigating the spread of it (virus) I think it could potentially be more disastrous for us,” she said. “When you are comparing human lives against financial fitness, I’m going to always err on the side of what do I need to do to protect my people, the human aspect of it.”
Wright said there needs to be strategic plans in place before the county can reopen. “I don’t think there are stringent enough plans in place to even enforce what the businesse are supposed to be doing.” She said before she opens county government, she will consider what safety mechanisms will occur and how they are being enforced. She is currently working on that plan. “That’s to protect my employees but also protect those citizens that may have to come into the facility.” State and local governments have not been offered any stimulus since March 13, when the state of emergency was declared.
