Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have arrested a Williamsburg County couple for the December 29, 2020, death of a nine-year-old child. According to a news release issued by the agency, Bobby Joe Fulton, Jr., 32, was arrested Friday, February 5, and charged with Homicide by Child Abuse. Tasha Temeeka McFadden, 42, was arrested Monday, February 8, and charged with Homicide by Child Abuse, Aiding and Abetting. The suspects are residents of Kingstree according to Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office warrants.
On the day of the incident, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Kingstree Police to assist after the child was brought to the Williamsburg Regional Hospital unresponsive. The child was pronounced dead a short time later. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was then contacted.
By South Carolina law, upon receipt of a report of a child's death from the county coroner or medical examiner, SLED is directed to investigate and gather all information on a child's fatality. The suspects were booked at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 3rd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.