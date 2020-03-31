As the nation’s medical arena faces shortages of basic needs, Williamsburg Regional Hospital is getting help from the community. County government employees have been busy producing disposable mask covers for local hospital employees.
The government employees are made up of non-essential workers who are at home. To date, they have made nearly 2,000 mask covers. The covers fit over the N9H protective masks that hospital staff wear. The temporary covers will allow the physician or nurse to move from one room to another without having to discard the N9H mask.
The idea was spearheaded by W.C. Supervisor Tiffany Wright when she heard there could be a shortage. They (hospital staff) are our rock and we can’t let them go under,” said Wright during a March 24, hospital teleconference. meeting. “They are our family.”
At the same time, the County’s Public Information Officer, Jeff Singleton has designed a pattern for hospital gowns and jumpsuits for first responders. A red prototype is hanging in the Supervisor office. Singleton said the fabric was all he could get at the time but the rest will be white. The County is in discussion with local industry to product.