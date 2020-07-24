Williamsburg County Supervisor Tiffany Wright is staying indoors after her daughter tested positive for the COVIV-19 virus. Wright will remain at home for 14 days, per doctor’s orders. She said she is experiencing some chest congestion but no fever. “If it gets worse, I’ll call my doctor,” she said. Her daughter was diagnosed July 23, and her symptoms are not severe.
Wright said she will continue to work from home. The PSA building on Main Street is closed for several days to undergo sanitization. She said she wears a mask everywhere she goes which she believes does help in slowing the rate of infection. Ream more in The News' July 29, issue.