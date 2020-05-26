Williamsburg County Government employees are slowly coming back to work. The move is part of the county’s Phase 1 partial opening amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is in line with Governor Henry McMaster’s recent lifting of certain restrictions. Currently citizens must wait outside the Public Service Administration building until a department is ready to see them. Only one visitor is allowed in a department at a time. Citizens are provided a device, which notifies them when they can enter.
Supervisor Tiffany Wright said citizens have been tolerant of the process. “Everyone has been extremely patient,” she said. “That first week everyone wanted to get their business done and people had to wait in line or in their vehicles for like an hour or so. They adhered to the rules and have been patient and my team is patient as well.”
Wright said she is looking forward to Phase 2, which will be determined by the numbers. “I am currently working on the program for Phase 2 but we don’t want to move too fast because as I watch the numbers increase in our county, I have to gauge it based on what our numbers look like. We don’t want to start too fast and put people in danger.”
Statewide, as of May 20, there are over 9,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 407 deaths. The Department of Health and Environmental Control continues to encourage everyone to wash your hands and wear a mask or covering when in public.
According to the South Carolina Institute of Medicine and Public Health, a disproportionately high number of African Americans are dying from COVID-19. Whites make up 68% of the population of South Carolina and 40% percent of COVID-19 deaths in the state. African Americans account for 27% of the Palmetto State’s population but 54% of COVID-19 deaths. Like other minority groups, Latinos’ baseline health inequities have also been exacerbated by COVID-19 and related quarantine measures.