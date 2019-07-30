Williamsburg County has recently received federal funds through the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP) totaling $32,741. These funds are to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county for Phases 35 ($15,863, FY 2017) and 36 ($16,878, FY 2018).
Non-profit public and private organizations interested in applying for funds must submit a letter requesting funds to Daphney Barr via williamsburg.efsp@gmail.com by 11:59 p.m. EDT Wednesday, August 7. After receiving funding requests, The Williamsburg County Local Board will determine a meeting time convenient to all participating organizations. The meeting will be held at Teachings from The Ark located at 105 E Main St., Kingstree. Organizations requesting funds must be in attendance.
These federal funds were awarded to the county under the national Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. The National Board is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consists of representatives from various non-profit organizations.
These funds help supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. Local boards are charged with distributing these congressionally approved funds to help expand the scope of food and shelter programs in high need areas throughout their respective counties. The Local Board, which consists of government agencies, churches and community leaders, determines how funds awarded to the county are distributed among local emergency food and shelter programs. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive funds available through this program phase.
Per National Board grant terms, organizations applying for funds must 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) have an accounting system, 3) practice non-discrimination, 4) have demonstrated capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and 5) if a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualified organizations are encouraged to apply. The Williamsburg County Local Board distributed Phase 34 Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds to Pee Dee Coalition, Lowcountry Food Bank, Felician Center, Mary Magdalene Outreach Center, and Teachings from the Ark, Inc. These agencies provide food and/or shelter services to the community.