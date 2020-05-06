Beginning Tuesday, May 12, Williamsburg County government facilities will open for business Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The re-opening process is subject to change.
The following guidelines will be strictly enforced:
- A face mask or appropriate facial covering are required to enter the facility.
- Upon entering, your temperature will be checked. Those exceeding the maximum normal temperature of 98.6 will not be admitted. Staff will make every effort to serve visitors one on one.
- There will be a four-person maximum in the building at all times.
- No hand bags, purses, etc.,of any kind. Only the paperwork for transactions and identification purposes.