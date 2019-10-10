A public hearing for an ordinance will be held Thursday, October 17, at the Williamsburg County Council Chambers in the PSA building at 201 West Main Street, Kingstree, at 6 p.m. in conjunction with a special called meeting of the Williamsburg County Council.
The purpose of the public hearing is to consider an ordinance amending an ordinance, where council will assess an one-time fee to meet current budget needs. In July, council was presented three options, a temporary $40 vehicle fee or two different furlough employees. The fee or tax would generate an estimated $900,000 to the budget. Council voted down the measure in a 4-3 vote and adopted last year’s $21 million budget. The proposed budget was approximately $22 million.
Copies of the ordinance and other documents may be inspected prior to the hearing during regular business hours at the Office of the Supervisor for Williamsburg County.