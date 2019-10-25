After months of discussion, meetings and tweaks to amend an ordinance to resolve an estimated $970,000 budget deficit, Williamsburg County Council voted to table it. The October 17, public hearing and regular meeting included third and final reading of an ordinance. The language of the document has changed since first reading on September 24.
The ordinance presented on the agenda and what council would have voted on read in part, “...the county council is assessing a one time temporary emergency fee, (here insert a description of the fee vehicle or real estate) in the sum of $ , further to provide for the reduction or moving of certain other line items in the 2019-20 budget to meet current budget needs. (please see the proposed options which are attached as part of the agenda).
During the meeting, council was presented with nine options. Options 1 through 7-B provide varying remedies such as a reduction in recycling days, furloughs and the deletion of hardware and software line items. All seven options include a temporary emergency fee in varying amounts from $15 to $30.
Option 8 was presented on the original proposal in July with the exception of a $2 increase from $40 to $42 emergency fee on vehicles and the deletion of all hardware items. If this option was voted on it would bring in approximately $1,134,000.
The last option, which most of the citizens who spoke, seemed to favor over the others, has no vehicle or real estate fees attached. The option included the reduction of recycling hours to Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday $(106,093), delete hardware line items ($94,025), reduce other budget line items ($174,791), add an anticipated reimbursement from FEMA ($445,771) and auction off equipment ($168,000).
In a later exchange, Wright was asked about the FEMA reimbursement which would clear nearly half a million of the deficit, and how it can be considered an option if it is anticipated. She replied she knows exactly what the county will receive from FEMA but they don’t always know what they will receive from tax collections. “If that’s the case you can not depend on taxes to balance the budget because you are anticipating it.”
There are several reasons the budget is in trouble. According to the finance department, increases in EMS full-time salaries in 2018, FICA, retirement, health insurance and workers compensation, among other increases, are challenges the 2019-2020 budget will experience. Councilman Eddie Woods said when they approved the EMS salary increase they were misled. “We gave one department over a half a million dollar increase because we were told, we were misled - I was - that it would have no budgetary impact at all. That year it did not but it’s falling on us now.”
Vice chair Andy McKnight said there are many ways of cutting back on revenues but they failed to take action when the time came. He cited several years ago when the state stopped appropriating funding to counties. “County council didn’t take action on laying off people, cutting back, where other counties did,” he said.
McKnight said they chose not to layoff any employees but rather impose a hiring freeze and refrain from filling a position when a person retires unless the position was essential. The resolution was passed in 2017. “That didn’t take place in this county,” said McKnight. “Both administrations contributed to that.” According to Wright, from June 2017 to December 2018, there were 50 new hires prior to her taking office.
But there are additional means of cutting the budget. For example, in April, council discussed the county’s parks and pools. The county owns three of 20 parks with 14 under lease. At that time six leases were expired. “We’re actually supporting facilities and building and parks that we no longer have jurisdiction over legally,” said Wright during her presentation to council. When the article ran April 3, 2019, parks that are being paid for but not under lease are Battery Park, Faith Park, Mouzon Park, Tomlinson ball field, Chavis Park, and Muddy Creek. According to Wright, the budget for the buildings is upward of $1.2 million annually.
Juanita Greene pointed to herself and the citizens for some of the blame. “There’s no excuse for holding everybody accountable, except ourselves,” she said. “We vote these people in and we don’t knock on their door and ask them what they are doing for us.”
At the end of the meeting Woods addressed the crowd. “This mess that we are into is not because of this administration, but previous administration,” said Woods. He encouraged citizens to give the current administration a fair chance. “If this administration gets in a ball of confusion, then it will be on this administration. But I do want you to be fair and lets give them the benefit - give us - the benefit of the doubt and give us a chance before you condemn.” Unfortunately, the measures council may vote on will be a temporary fix until they find ways to balance the budget on a permanent schedule.