A two-mile stretch of road will have a barricade set-up at one end by the end of the month. A portion of Page Road, which runs between Highway 261 and Blind Man Road, has become a popular dumping ground.
The topic was discussed at length before W.C. Council voted on a recommendation by Councilman Torrance Wilson during a September 17, meeting. Wilson represents District 2, the area where the road is located. Truckloads of trash and construction debris are being dumped along the dirt road. International Paper has requested the two-mile stretch be closed. County attorney Billy Jenkinson explained there are two procedures to closing a road. One is if someone files a successful lawsuit against the county (which has occurred in this instance) or the highway department closes the road. Council, through an ordinance and public hearing, can close a road at the owner’s expense. This isn’t the first time a road has been closed. Jenkinson suggested the county place a temporary barricade and wait for citizens’ input. He said this is a way to test the waters. “Why spend the money and go through this process and then have a public hearing and the public comes out and says no,” he said. Instead, Jenkinson suggested they put the temporary sawhorses in place for a month to six weeks and if nobody complains the landowner would then be contacted.
Wilson agreed with the attorney’s suggestion and added that the road is not a shortcut and no one lives on it. “There was trash dumped there just last week,” he said. “And so, because no one lives on the road and no one has to use the road to get home, I’m for it. Doing the temporary barrier to see what happens or who complains or what have you and then we can proceed from there on.”