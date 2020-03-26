As the country is struggling with the COVID-19, the Kingstree Town Council tried to go about the business of the town. During a March 17, council meeting, several new businesses were recognized. Those businesses were Sue Ham Entertainment, Just Cause Driver’s Training School, KM & By LLC, DBA The Pharmacy, Bruce Daniels Carolina Holdings, DBA Burger King, Elaine’s Fashions, Refuel Operating Company, Rock N Roll Convenience Store and Treasures on East Main.
Main Street Director William Freeman presented an update on what’s going on around town. Volunteers with the Organization Committee took the time to clean 24 old trashcans and prepare them for new paint, which was donated to the town. The cans will be placed in areas that are needed. Additional banners with the town’s new brand will be added to the downtown area north to the IGA.
In his closing remarks, Kingstree Town Manager Richard Treme announced Eggstravaganza and the inaugural Black River Fest have been canceled as well as all recreational activities until April 4. The Kingstree Live series is expected to kickoff in May. In addition, Kingstree Municipal Court is suspended until April 2. Pre-trials have been rescheduled for April 30, and jury trials have been rescheduled for May 21. He urged everyone not to panic. “We’ve seen that in grocery stores but we will get through this,” he said.