Cotton is still king in Williamsburg County. The cotton fields are nearly bare and the harvest is well underway at Humphrey Coker cotton gin in Kingstree. Currently, the gin has ginned around 6,500 bales of cotton. Rows of the yellow or pink-wrapped bales can be seen waiting to be processed.
Cotton has been around for thousands of years. The fiber was discovered in caves in Mexica that dated over 7,000 years. We all know cotton fiber is used for clothing but the fuzzy “linters” provide cellulose for making plastics, padding for furniture and even explosives. Cottonseed is crushed to produce oil for cooking and the leftover meal and hulls become animal feed and fertilizer.
Cotton is, as they say, the fabric of our lives. A single bale of cotton will produce approximately 215 pairs of blue jeans. And once the jeans have seen better days, a company is turning them into housing insulation.
Money is printed on currency paper that is 75% cotton. In fact, 313,600 one-dollar bills can be made from one bale of cotton.
The future of cotton continues to grow. Texas A & M University researchers are working to create a variety of cottonseed that could aid in world hunger. Companies are working to use cotton to clean up oil spills and turn fibers into conductors of electricity.
AgFax.com, reports for 2020/21, demand is forecast at 17.7 million bales, slightly below the July projection but slightly above the revised 2019/20 demand of 17.6 million bales. The U.S. share of world trade is projected at 36 percent in 2020/21, compared with 38 percent in 2019/20. China remains the leading supplier of U.S. cotton product imports, accounting for 25 percent of the total during January-June of 2020. India supplied 13 percent of U.S. cotton product imports, while Pakistan and Vietnam each contributed 10 percent; Bangladesh accounted for an additional 9 percent of the total.
With U.S. cotton production expected to exceed demand in 2020/21 for the fourth consecutive season, ending stocks are forecast to increase further to 7.6 million bales —compared with 2019/20’s estimate of 7.2 million bales—and reach their highest since 2007/08’s estimate of 10.1 million bales.