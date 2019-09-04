A Kingstree woman, who worked as a Turbeville Correctional Institution Correctional Officer, has been charged with Misconduct among other charges for allegedly furnishing or trying to furnish a prisoner with contraband. Cameasa Patrice Cunningham, 37, was charged August 23, and fired.
According to the arrest warrant, during a search of Cunningham’s book bag, agents with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) located 10 boxes of cigarettes, seven lighters and a clear plastic bag containing 280 grams of loose tobacco, four cell phones wrapped in plastic were located in a van Cunningham had driven to the institution, the warrant stated. Tobacco and cell phones are considered contraband by the SCDC and it’s a crime to introduce them into the institution. The SCDC reminds members of the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law.