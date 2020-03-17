Due to COVID-19, all public schools in Williamsburg County are closed.
Williamsburg County School District is closed to students from March 16 to March 31. Superintendent Dr. Rose Wilder said instructional activities will be sent home to the students. Parents who drive their children to school are asked to pick up the materials. The packets will be delivered to those who travel on busses. The district feeding program will begin Tuesday. Wilder said busses will deliver the food. Specific details will be communicated through the AlertNow System.
Williamsburg Technical College students will receive information via calls, text messages, and e-mail.
Williamsburg Academy is closed until April 1.
The Census Launch at the District Office Multipurpose Room at 500 North Academy Street in Kingstree has been canceled.
At time of press the Hemingway Shag Festival was still scheduled for March 26, 27 and 28. Governor Henry McMaster has asked that public gatherings -- indoor and outdoor -- be limited to 100 people or less.