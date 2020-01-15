The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Jan. 20, marks the 25th anniversary of the day of service that celebrates the Civil Rights leader’s life and legacy. Legislation was signed in 1983 to mark the birthday of Dr. King as a federal holiday. Americans first observed the holiday in 1986. In 1994, Congress designated the holiday as a national day of service and charged the Corporation for National and Community Service with leading the effort.
Observed each year on the third Monday in January as “a day on, not a day off,” MLK Day of Service is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.
Citizens from every state in the nation volunteer their time and talents during the MLK Day of Service. There are many projects that can be hosted locally by one individual or a group. Projects can include hosting a discussion about Dr. King’s life and his teachings and principles of non-violence or assisting in job readiness’s by providing resume writing and dressing for success. For more information about serving during MLK Day of Service and throughout the year, visit https://www.nationalservice.gov/serve-your-community/mlk-day-service
The Williamsburg County Branch of the NAACP, along with the NAACP Youth Group will host its annual MLK March Saturday, January 18, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Tomlinson Field in Kingstree. A program will follow at the Alex Chatman Complex.