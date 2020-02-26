There has been recent speculation about the closing of high schools in Williamsburg County. The News reached out to Williamsburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Rose Wilder after a recent article was published regarding discussions on whether or not to consolidate any schools. Wilder said they are only in the planning phase. She also said Department of Education Superintendent Molly Spearman said to start the conversation.
Spearman released a statement regarding the future of the Williamsburg County School District. "While we are always looking for ways to better serve our students, there are no plans to close any high school at this time,” she said. Spearman went on to say she is proud of the progress made in Williamsburg County School District since state intervention began in 2018. "Working under the leadership of Dr. Rose Wilder, we have corrected over 60 state and federal program compliance issues, resolved audit findings, brought fiscal stability, and continue to make progress in student academic achievement and course offerings. The district is moving in the right direction but our work is not done." Spearman added that the state will continue its control over the district for the 2020-2021 school year and Dr. Wilder has agreed to continue to help lead them forward.