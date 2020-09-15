The Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber recognized Connie’s Bakery as the August Image Award Winner. Owner Connie Dozier and her business have become an integral part of the community and she is certain to have continued success in Williamsburg County.
Dozier opened the bakery in 2006 on the corner of Thurgood Marshall Highway and Nelson Boulevard. The bakery has a very loyal customer base whose votes led to Connie’s winning the Sweetest Bakery in America for South Carolina in 2019. Just one look Connie’s appetizing selection of cakes, pies, the ever-popular red velvet cake, their lunch menus, as well as, the more recent addition of their food truck; it’s easy to see why they have such loyal customers and won this prodigious award. Connie’s Bakery takes advanced orders offers catering for more information please call (843) 355-2253.