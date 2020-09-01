In 2014, The News highlighted a group of men that congregated in a corner of McDonald’s in Kingstree. The article described their efforts to help provide school children with supplies while planning over coffee. Since then, some of the faces have changed and new ones have been added but the fellowship has remained the same.
That changed in March when McDonald’s and every other restaurant closed its doors to in-house dining amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Not to be denied the early morning ritual, they came up with an idea that would suit everyone. Park a chair in the back of the parking lot and sip your coffee as the cars drive by. “When the virus hit we had to do something, so we came out here,” said Pastor James Brown, Jr., “We do this every morning except Saturday and Sunday or when it’s raining.”
Harold Thomas said no one seems to mind. “Some of the workers come out and join us on their break,” said Thomas, as he relaxed on his foldout chair. To best describe the coffee coterie, Brown quoted scripture. “For where two or three have gathered together in My name, I am there in their midst.”