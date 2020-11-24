Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church celebrated the Rev. Dr. Herman Gibson, Jr. and Mrs. Lillie M. Gibson for 50 years of leadership, service, and dedication. Initially planning a large celebration to commemorate this milestone, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, parishioners celebrated with a drive-thru parade. Many gathered to offer well wishes and reflections of the many accomplishments and memories they shared together.
The Rev. Dr. Herman Gibson, Jr., a native of Manning, is the fifth child of the late Rev. Herman Gibson, Sr. and Mary A. Gibson. He is married to Mrs. Lillie Mae Thames Gibson. To this union, they have eight children, 16 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Rev. Dr. Gibson proudly serves in numerous leadership capacities. Along with pastoring Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, he is the pastor of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church-Andrews, Ranzie Grove Missionary Baptist Church-Salters, moderator of the Williamsburg Missionary Baptist Educational Association, Inc., and moderator of the Williamsburg Missionary Baptist Union No. 2. He is a member of the Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention of South Carolina and the South Carolina Baptist Congress of Christian Education.
Mrs. Lillie Mae Gibson, 1st Lady Gibson as she is fondly called, was born in Manning to the late Frank Thames and Ollie Stiles Thames. She grew up with 16 siblings. She is the president of the Minister’s Wives and Widows Ministry for the Williamsburg Missionary Baptist Educational Association, Inc. and proudly serves as first lady of Mt. Olive, Cedar Grove, and Ranzie Grove Missionary Baptist Churches. Her smile, gentle spirit, and soulful voice have touched the lives of many.
The churches, combined, hope to plan a large celebration to commemorate this milestone once the pandemic ends.